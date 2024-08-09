Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $981.33 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $981.33 million and approximately $30.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,736,216 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

