Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ALX opened at $220.55 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $219.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

