Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALXGet Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Alexander’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ALX opened at $220.55 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $219.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

