Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 486,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.72. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Get Alector alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.