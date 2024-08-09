Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Albany International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $4.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. 36,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

