Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Down to $65.60

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.60, but opened at $63.10. Alarm.com shares last traded at $62.63, with a volume of 122,769 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 111,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.