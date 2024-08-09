Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 11.3 %
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
