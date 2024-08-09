Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Up to $91.57

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.57, but opened at $98.01. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $101.16, with a volume of 1,083,776 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,199,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

