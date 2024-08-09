Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.94.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded up $9.94 on Friday, hitting $101.51. 6,504,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,069. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

