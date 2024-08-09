Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.28

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 37431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

