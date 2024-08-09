Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.02. 297,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,826. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.62. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

