Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,179 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $87,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,807,000 after purchasing an additional 342,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

