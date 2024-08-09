Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,546,250.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00.

AEM opened at C$101.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.59. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.21. The firm has a market cap of C$50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

