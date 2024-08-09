agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.52. 2,111,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in agilon health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

