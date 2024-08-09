AEye’s (LIDR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
AEye Price Performance
LIDR stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.98.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.
Insider Transactions at AEye
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.36% of AEye as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
AEye Company Profile
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AEye
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.