AEye’s (LIDR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AEye Price Performance

LIDR stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.98.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.

Insider Transactions at AEye

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

In other news, Director Luis Dussan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,880 shares of company stock worth $507,871. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.36% of AEye as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

