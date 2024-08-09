Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $111.69 million and $14.40 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,203,234,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,203,234,470.243409 with 572,785,744.7658666 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.71934272 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $18,265,461.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

