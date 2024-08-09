Advocate Group LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,533 shares of company stock worth $5,907,336. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.