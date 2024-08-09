Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.42. 120,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,629. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,516,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.