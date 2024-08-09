Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.850 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $71.71. 84,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.