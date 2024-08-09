Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.30. 1,272,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.60. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.