Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.