Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.57.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $126.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 90.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

