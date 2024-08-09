Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,261. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,007,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,204.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

