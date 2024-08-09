Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ACRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,261. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,007,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,204.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aclaris Therapeutics
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.