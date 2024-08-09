Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63), with a volume of 615043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.24 million, a P/E ratio of -229.05 and a beta of 1.31.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

