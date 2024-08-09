ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 3,425,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

