abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Insider Buys £31,200 in Stock

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Macdonald purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($39,872.20).

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Up 0.4 %

abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.46) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. abrdn Asia Focus plc has a 12 month low of GBX 241 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 289 ($3.69). The stock has a market cap of £418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,289.33 and a beta of 0.64.

abrdn Asia Focus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. abrdn Asia Focus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

