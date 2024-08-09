Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Abacus Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ABL opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.87 million, a PE ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 0.12. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,105,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

