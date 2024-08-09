Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Announces Earnings Results

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of AADI stock remained flat at $1.35 on Thursday. 250,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Aadi Bioscience

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $76,151 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

