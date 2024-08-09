A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $80.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.