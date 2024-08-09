89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETNB. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of ETNB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,877. The firm has a market cap of $780.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in 89bio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in 89bio by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

