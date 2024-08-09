6,438 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in PDD by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in PDD by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

