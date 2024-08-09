6,000 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $805,529,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 245,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $562,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 241,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,328,626. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

