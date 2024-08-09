51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 24,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.57.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
