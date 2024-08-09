48,167 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.90. 1,893,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,113. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

