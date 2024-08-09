44,065 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000. CDW accounts for 0.9% of BDF Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 23.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 156,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.73. 566,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,021. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.75. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

