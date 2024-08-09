3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.7% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $125.49. 1,133,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,440,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.