2,651 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 680,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.