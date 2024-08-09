237,414 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 237,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 0.8% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,482. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

