20,100 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 4,295,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,003,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RIG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

