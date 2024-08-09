10,836 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:LPG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 822,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

