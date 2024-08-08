Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

ZS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.20. 1,360,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -325.88 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

