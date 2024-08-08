ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $8.68. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 8,867,592 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

