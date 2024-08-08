ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

