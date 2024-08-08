Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.78-5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10-9.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.780-5.880 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.96. 682,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

