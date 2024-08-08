Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $303.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

