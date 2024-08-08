YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up to $37.03

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $42.00. YETI shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 129,318 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Up 16.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after buying an additional 1,488,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in YETI by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares during the period.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.