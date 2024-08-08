Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.03. 532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92.

About Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.