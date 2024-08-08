Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,357. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

