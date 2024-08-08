W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 82.54% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
W&T Offshore Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 312,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
W&T Offshore Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
