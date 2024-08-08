Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $146.60 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $21.99 or 0.00036921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $146.60 million and approximately $52.17 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,667,362 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,635,879.83841836. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.72147981 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1106 active market(s) with $47,730,235.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

