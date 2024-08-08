Wormhole Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $529.10 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.19445169 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $29,835,049.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

